NI should retain its EU Parliament seats post Brexit – Carthy

Ireland may gain two extra MEP seats once Britain leaves the EU, with the European Parliament today voting on the future make-up of the European Parliament post Brexit.

At the moment Britain has 73 seats in the parliament, some of which will be redistributed once the UK leaves the EU.

A European Parliament committee has already proposed that Ireland should gain two of those seats, but that does require the approval of the other EU member states.

Meanwhile, Midlands North West MEP Matt Carthy says Northern Ireland should retain its three EU Parliament Seats after Brexit……………..