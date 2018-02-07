Laura Feely named among replacements for Italy game

There are three changes to the Ireland women’s team to face Italy at Donnybrook on Sunday.

Nichola Fryday and Paula Fitzpatrick form a new-look second row, replacing Orla Fitzsimons and the injured Ciara Cooney.

Katie Fitzhenry returns from sevens duty and comes in for Claire McLaughlin at outside-centre.

Ballybofey’s Laura Feely won her first cap in the defeat to France last week and the prop is once again named among the replacements.

Edel McMahon and Michelle Claffey could win their first caps on the bench.

Speaking ahead of the clash with Italy, head coach Griggs said: “It was a very tough encounter in France last Saturday. It’s always hard to go to their back yard and get a result and while we were disappointed in some aspects of our execution, there was plenty to learn from and build on for this week.

“There were a number of new combinations and while that will take time to bed in, we are focused on improving our performance for the first of three home games in Donnybrook.”

IRELAND WOMEN’S Team & Replacements (v Italy, 2018 Women’s Six Nations Championship, Donnybrook, Sunday, February 11, kick-off 1pm):

15. Kim Flood (Railway Union/Leinster)

14. Megan Williams (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

13. Katie Fitzhenry (Blackrock/Leinster)

12. Sene Naoupu (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

11. Alison Miller (Old Belvedere/Connacht)

10. Niamh Briggs (UL Bohemians/Munster)

9. Ailsa Hughes (Railway Union/Leinster)

1. Lindsay Peat (Railway Union/Leinster)

2. Cliodhna Moloney (Railway Union/Leinster)

3. Fiona Reidy (UL Bohemians/Munster)

4. Paula Fitzpatrick (St. Mary’s/Leinster)

5. Nichola Fryday (Tullamore/Connacht)

6. Anna Caplice (UL Bohemians/Munster)

7. Claire Molloy (Bristol/Connacht)

8. Ciara Griffin (UL Bohemians/Munster) (capt)

Replacements:

16. Leah Lyons (Highfield/Munster)

17. Laura Feely (Galweigians/Connacht)

18. Ciara O’Connor (Galwegians/Connacht)

19. Orla Fitzsimons (St Mary’s/Leinster)

20. Edel McMahon (Galwegians/Connacht) *

21. Nicole Cronin (UL Bohemians/Munster)

22. Michelle Claffey (Blackrock/Leinster) *

23. Claire McLaughlin (Cooke/Ulster)