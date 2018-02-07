Gardai renew appeal for information in Andrew Burns murder investigation

A joint cross-border appeal has been launched for information in connection with the murder of Andrew Burns ahead of the 10th anniversary of his death.

Mr Burns was murdered in the grounds of Donnyloop Church, Castlefin on 12th February 2008.

While one man is in prison for his part in the murder, Gardai believe a number of people were involved and to date a number of people have been arrested and questioned in connection with the investigation both in the Republic of Ireland and in Northern Ireland.

Inspector Pat O’Donnell says any piece of information is of great significance: