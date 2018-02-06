Social housing plans progressing in Donegal

Donegal County Council is progressing plans for social housing in a number of towns across Donegal in 2018.

The plans include the signing of contracts to purchase 21 housing units in Stranorlar while 19 projects in Inishowen are at construction stage to be completed this year.

Under the House Acquisition Programme, it’s envisaged that a further 40 properties will be obtained for social housing in the county this year.

Cathaoirleach of the Inishowen Municipal District Cllr. Jack Murray says it’s a step in the right direction: