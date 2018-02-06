Renewed calls for purpose-built maternity theatre at LUH to be opened

There are renewed calls for the Government to open the purpose-built maternity theatre at Letterkenny University Hospital.

The theatre was built 18 years ago and has been lying idle since its construction.

Hospital management claim the absence of resources has lead to the facility remaining unused.

Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty says the hospital has four in-patient theatres yet only 3 are in use, as one must remain vacant in the case of an emergency cesarean while the purpose-built maternity theatre remains unopened due to a lack of Government funding.

Deputy Doherty says the Government must finance and resource the opening of this facility: