Heavy snow falling in Donegal – assume no road is ice free

Motorists across Co Donegal are being advised to exercise extreme caution when travelling this evening.
Heavy snow is falling in the county with temperatures set to fall to -4 degrees tonight.
Gritters were out in some areas this afternoon and Donegal County Council say gritting will take place on routes tomorrow morning at 6am.
The local authority is warning drivers to assume no road is ice free.
ALL routes will be gritted from 6AM on Wed. 07/02. Donegal County Council gritting route index as follows:
06: Inishowen West
04: Inishowen South
01: National Primary North
02: National Primary Central
03: National Primary South
07: Milford South
08: Milford North
09: Cill Ulta East
10: Cill Ulta West
11: Na Rosa
12: Binswilly
13: Stranorlar North
14: Stranorlar East
15: Stranorlar West
16: Donegal West
17: Donegal North
18: Donegal South
19: Donegal National Secondary
05: Inishowen East
BT: Buncrana Town Council Priority 1
LT: Letterkenny Town Priority 1