Heavy snow falling in Donegal – assume no road is ice free

Motorists across Co Donegal are being advised to exercise extreme caution when travelling this evening.

Heavy snow is falling in the county with temperatures set to fall to -4 degrees tonight.

Gritters were out in some areas this afternoon and Donegal County Council say gritting will take place on routes tomorrow morning at 6am.

The local authority is warning drivers to assume no road is ice free.

ALL routes will be gritted from 6AM on Wed. 07/02. Donegal County Council gritting route index as follows:

06: Inishowen West

04: Inishowen South

01: National Primary North

02: National Primary Central

03: National Primary South

07: Milford South

08: Milford North

09: Cill Ulta East

10: Cill Ulta West

11: Na Rosa

12: Binswilly

13: Stranorlar North

14: Stranorlar East

15: Stranorlar West

16: Donegal West

17: Donegal North

18: Donegal South

19: Donegal National Secondary

05: Inishowen East

BT: Buncrana Town Council Priority 1

LT: Letterkenny Town Priority 1