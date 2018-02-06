Man to be sentenced in April following Letterkenny arson attack

A 31 year old man from Glen Hola, Gortahork will be sentenced in April after pleading guilty in connection with an arson attack that caused more than €500,000 of damage to an apartment block, several cars and shops in Letterkenny town centre.

At Letterkenny Circuit Court today, Paul McGinley admitted two charges of arson and also of reckless endangerment.

RTE is reporting the court was told petrol was poured on two cars in an underground car park at Rosemount Lane in Letterkenny on 29 September 2016.