Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries Tuesday 6th February:
Home Homepage Banner Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries Tuesday 6th February
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Donegal
light rain
5.5 ° C
5.5 °
5.5 °
100%
4.3kmh
92%
Thu
7 °
Fri
6 °
Sat
7 °
Sun
5 °
Mon
7 °
Latest News
Heavy snow falling in Donegal – assume no road is ice...
Motorists across Co Donegal are being advised to exercise extreme caution when travelling this evening. Heavy snow is falling in the county with temperatures set...