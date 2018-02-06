HSE launch website to support people with long term conditions

It’s emerged that nearly 40% of people over the age of 50 in Donegal have a long term health condition, many of which cause some degree of impairment, and require people to make changes in their lives.
With this in mind , the HSE has launched a special website outlining supports and resources in Donegal, as well as offering practical advice for self management of conditions.
The website, which is being formally launched on Thursday, also offers help for families, friends and carers.
The website is:
www.hse.ie/selfmanagementsupport-donegal
Conditions covered on the website include –
- The Desmond programme (for type 2 diabetes)
- The Code programme (also for type 2 diabetes – run by Diabetes Ireland)
- Pulmonary Rehabilitation (for adults with lung conditions)
- The Quality of Life programme (For anyone living with a long-term health condition)
- The Smoking Cessation service (support for those who wish to stop smoking)
- Social Prescribing (linking adults with community based social supports and programmes)
- The Carers programmes (for those looking after someone with Stroke or other conditions in the home)
- The Confidence to Care programme (for carers of adults with life-limiting conditions in the home)
- The Stress Control programme(for anyone wanting help to manage stress in their lives)
- The Solas programme(for adults recovering from mental health problems)
- The Falls prevention programme (for adults at risk of falls and injury)
- The Continence care service (for adults with bladder or bowel problems)