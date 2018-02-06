HSE launch website to support people with long term conditions

It’s emerged that nearly 40% of people over the age of 50 in Donegal have a long term health condition, many of which cause some degree of impairment, and require people to make changes in their lives.

With this in mind , the HSE has launched a special website outlining supports and resources in Donegal, as well as offering practical advice for self management of conditions.

The website, which is being formally launched on Thursday, also offers help for families, friends and carers.

Maeve Mc Keon is the HSE’s Self Management Support Coordinator Donegal…………….

The website is:

www.hse.ie/selfmanagementsupport-donegal

Conditions covered on the website include –