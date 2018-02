An Emergency meeting is to be held tomorrow over what’s been described as a major rat infestation in Derry.

According to residents, the infestation centres on the Bogside area of the city with sightings of rodents reported in peoples homes, gardens and laneways.

Measures had been taken in the past to address the problem however the infestation is said to have escalated in recent months.

Local Councillor Patricia Logue believes that a multi agency approach is needed: