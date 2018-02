The North West 10k committee is issuing a final call to charities to make applications to be the beneficiaries from the 22nd run and walk.

The 2018 edition of the event will take place on Sunday the 6th of May in Letterkenny.

The deadline for applications is this coming Friday the 9th of February and should be emailed to Anne Condon at Letterkenny Chamber anne@letterkennychamber.com.

Since the North West 10k started in 1997 it has raised a grand total of €764,486 for 33 charities.