A campaigner for the provision of a new community hospital in Lifford says it will be 2021 before any announcement is made on the future of services in the town.

The Friends of Lifford Hospital met with Minister of State and Government Chief Whip Joe Mc Hugh at the weekend to discuss their proposal for a new build facility.

Speaking on the 9 ’til Noon show this morning, Chairperson John Quinn said the HSE has received their proposals, but has not yet considered them in any detail………..