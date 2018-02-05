HSE blocked from demolishing “The Castle” in Newtowncunningham

An Bord Pleanala has reaffirmed a Donegal County Council decision to block the demolition of a listed building in Newtowncunningham.

The HSE had applied for permission to demolish “The Castle”, and replasce it with a new Primary Care centre.

The Bord Pleanala inspector recommended that permission be granted, but the board overruled her recommendation, saying it was not satisfied that the loss of the building had been robustly justified, or that alternatives had been adequately explored.

Local Cllr. Paul Canning says he’s disappointed, but not surprised by the decision……………….

Full details available at –

http://www.pleanala.ie/casenum/248973.htm