Sheila Mc Menamin from Donegal Down Syndrome Association accepting a cheque today for funds raised by Highland Radio’s Mary Duffy & Lee Gooch – Highland Radio Fundraiser Events.

Pictured today with Fionnuala Rabbitt & Staff members Oisin Kelly, Joe Duffy, Catherine Gaffney, Michaela Clarke, John Breslin, Yvonne Mc Fadden, Mary Duffy, Bronwyn Walsh, Canice Wilson & Lee Gooch together with Sheila Mc Menamin, Sinead & Seanie.

Thanks to The Mc Menamin Family for coming up to Highland Radio today to accept this Donation to a very worth charity & one close to our hearts here at Highland Radio.