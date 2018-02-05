Council urged to carry out survey of tier two storm drainage systems

The Council is being asked to carry out a survey of tier two storm drainage systems in Donegal.

The objective of this work would work towards planning for fluvial flooding and applying for funding to address such issues.

In its response, the local authority say that the pending CFRAMS report may include recommendations for such work by the OPW.

The Council has also acknowledged that there is a need for drainage improvements in many towns in the county.

However, Cllr. Patrick McGowan says funding announcements for flooding for other counties demonstrates that Government priorities lie elsewhere: