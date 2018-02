Letterkenny Rovers booked their place in the last 8 of the FAI New Balance Intermediate Cup with a 3-0 win over Cherry Orchard earlier today.

Conor Tourish opened the scoring before goals from Ryan Lonergan and Pajo Rafferty sealed the victory.

It was not to be for Cockhill Celtic when they faced off against Home Farm in Dublin today. Cockhill lost out 1-0 to the home side.