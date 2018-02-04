Inishowen League Results 4th February 2018

Jackie Crossan Premier Division 2pm
Carn FC 2 V 3 Greencastle FC
Glengad United 0 V 0 Buncrana Hearts
Culdaff FC 2 V 2 Clonmany Shamrocks
Aileach FC 3 V 1 QPS
Strand Hotel First Division
Dunree United 0 V 1 Moville Celtic
Gleneely Colts 1 V 2 Redcastle United
Rasheney FC 0 V 0 Buncrana Res
Clonmany Res 0 V 0 Cockhill Youth
Aileach Res 1 V 2 Sea Rovers
Inishowen Engineering Division Two A
Glengad Res 2 V 0 Culdaff Res
Redcastle Res 3 V 2 Cockhill Res
Moville Res 3 V 0 Aileach Youths
Inishowen Engineering Division Two B
Greencastle Res 2 V 0 Dunree Res
Rasheney Res 2 V 0 Carn Res
Illies Res 0 V 0 Carrowmena Res