Donegal were beaten by Galway in the O’Donnell Park by a single point today in Division 1 of the National Football League.

1-12 v 0-14 was the final score in a tight encounter that could’ve gone either way at the end.

Eamon Brannigan scored Galway’s goal, while Patrick McBrearty was the Donegal high man again today with 9 points out of 14.

Donegal now travel to Croke Park next Saturday night to face All-Ireland champions Dublin, with full live coverage live on Highland Radio.