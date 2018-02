Yvonne Bonner was Donegal’s saviour once again as she scored a free-kick 6 minutes into injury time to secure a point against Galway.

0-16 v 1-13 was the final score in Glenfin, and now the Donegal ladies will now face Westmeath away next week.

Yvonne Bonner spoke with Tom Comack after a frantic end to the game…