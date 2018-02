Donegal 1-13

Galway 0-16

It was a late score that brought the Donegal Ladies back level to get a share of the spoils in Glenfin when they faced Galway in Division 1 of the National Football League.

Donegal led by 3 points at the break, and were ahead up until injury time, when Galway led by 0-16 v 1-12.

Yvonne Bonner was able to convert a late free-kick to ensure that Donegal walked away from Glenfin with their first point of this year’s league campaign.