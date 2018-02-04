Donegal defeat Derry to record first win in Division 2B of NHL

It was a 14 point win for Donegal today in Division 2B of the National Hurling League, when they defeated Derry by 4-17 v 2-09 at the O’Donnell Park in Letterkenny.

Donegal bounced back from an opening day defeat to Mayo to win the first of their home games in the league campaign today. This was the first time that Donegal have beaten Derry in a competitive hurling game.

The goalscorers for Donegal today were David Coulter who scored 2, Bernard Lafferty and Ronan McDermott. Lee Henderson scored 6 points in today’s game.

Oisin Kelly and Ray Durack spoke after the game…