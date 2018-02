1-13 v 1-06 was the final score in Derry’s Division 3 game away to Longford.

The home side led by 2 points at the half, and were able to add to their tally in the second half.

Captain Enda Lynn was Derry’s goalscorer on the day. They now look ahead to Offaly next week in round 3 of the league, still looking for their first point of the campaign.