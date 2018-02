Donegal fell to Galway by a single point in Division 1 of the National Football League today, 1-12 v 0-15 was the final score at the O’Donnell Park in Letterkenny.

The home side looked to be in control in the second half going a point ahead, but the Tribesmen came back to go ahead. The sides were level on numerous occasions but Galway were able to get the final score through Sean Bradshaw to take the win.

Donegal manager Declan Bonner spoke with Oisin Kelly…