Unemployment almost halved in Donegal but more to be done

The number of people out of work in Donegal has almost halved.

Government Chief whip and Donegal TD Joe McHugh was commenting on the latest live register figures which show a 43% drop in the unemployment rate in the county between January 2012 and last month.

The figures report there are over 48,000 more people at work country-wide since this time last year, with our enterprise-based economy creating 38 new jobs every week in Donegal.

Minister McHugh has welcomed the strong level of job creation in the county, and says while there are challenges, the future is bright: