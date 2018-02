Tyrone are without a win after 2 league games following a 2-13 v 1-10 loss to All-Ireland Champions Dublin at Healy Park in Omagh.

Tyrone led at the break by 2 points, 1-07 v 1-05. Dublin took control in the second half, and were able to build on their lead after going ahead after 6 minutes of the second-half.

Dublin now join Kerry with 2 wins in Division 1.