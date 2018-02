Moy 1-10

Michael Galvey’s 0-7

Tyrone’s Moy Tír na nÓg today lifted the All Ireland intermediate club football title, with a 6 point win over Roscommon’s Michael Galvey’s.

The first of the scores came from Tom Loughran, with a goal after 28 seconds of play in Croke Park.

Francis Mooney reported on the game for Highland Sport, and gave his full time match report.

Francis spoke with Moy joint manager Gavin McGilly after the historic win..