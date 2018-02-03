LYIT lose in first game back on new court floor

It was a disappointing return for the LYIT team to their home court after the recent upgrade to the floor. A strong Kilkenny team bullied the smaller LYIT team of the court and ran out convincing winners on a scoreline of 58-81.

The first quarter was nip and tuck with both teams trading early scores.James Butler held up the ball up well at the highpost for Kilkenny with himself and Jullian O’Keefe combining for 15 points in the first quarter. Dillion Muldoon started brightest for LYIT with 7 points including a very impressive spin move that left the Kilkenny defense scratching their head but Kilkenny still lead at the end of the first with a scoreline of 18-23.

It was a explosive start to the second by Kilkenny going on a 10-0 run inside the first two and half minutes of the second quarter. LYIT’s poor shot selection let Kilkenny hit them hard on the fast break which LYIT just had no answer for. Lukasz Szulic for Kilkenny really forced the issue and showed that the lack of size in the LYIT team was going to be punished.hitting 12 points in second. A three point buzzer beater from Jon McGill gave LYIT some hope going into the break with the scores at 30-46 in favour of Kilkenny.

That hope did not last long however as the Szulic and Butler again worked their magic inside against the smaller LYIT team combining for 11 points in the third. Jon McGill tried to keep LYIT in the game with 8 points but sloppy passing did not help LYIT’s cause.The third quarter ended with a scoreline of 43-67 and LYIT’s hopes were long gone.

The fourth quarter was just a formality at this point however Chaz Walter kept the scoreboard ticking over for LYIT with 5 points. Ultimately a disappointing day for LYIT who normally have pin point accuracy with their shots but just couldn’t seem to get the shots to fall today. The game finished 58-81 in favor of Kilkenny.