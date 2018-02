Gaoth Dobhair play Carryduff from Down in the Ulster U21 Club Football Semi-Final tomorrow Sunday.

The winners will face either Lavey of Derry, or Cavan’s Southern Gaels in the final.

Tom Beag Gillespie, Gaoth Dobhair manager, spoke with Tom Comack on Saturday Sport, ahead of their 2pm throw in at Kickhams Creggan, Antrim.