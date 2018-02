Derry lost by 3 points to Westmeath last week in the National Football League.

They make 4 changes to the team that started against Westmeath, with Oran Hartin replacing Ben McKinless in goal, and Carlus McWilliams, Terence O’Brien and Conor Doherty coming in to face Longford.

1993 All-Ireland winning Derry forward Eamon Burns looks ahead to tomorrow’s game…