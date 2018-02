DONEGAL v GALWAY LIVE on Highland Sunday Sport across the north west on air and online at www.highlandradio.com

They face each other for the first time since last years championship defeat. It’s also the first home league game for Declan Bonner’s chargers. Throw in at the O’Donnell Park in Letterkenny is 2.30pm. Join the Highland team of Oisin Kelly and Martin McHugh for full match coverage in association with Brian McCormick Sports & Leisure.