Team Donegal Oil are taking on a monumental challenge as they look to complete the Race Across America, a race commonly known as the world’s toughest bike race.

Arthur McMahon, Managing Director of Donegal Oil, will look to race across America along with teammates Gerard Callaghan, Gavin Harris and Padraig McGinty, along with 8 crew members with 3 vehicles.

McMahon spoke with Oisin Kelly and looked ahead to crossing 12 states and 3000 miles in America…