Strabane Cllr says “tricolour ban” must be challenged

An Independent member of Derry City and Strabane District Council says the decision to ban all flags and emblems from next month’s St Patrick’s Day celebrations in Strabane must be reversed.

The decision has been widely criticised, with many people interpreting it as a ban on the tricolour.

Cllr Paul Gallagher was speaking after council officials said as this is the first time the Strabane event is being sponsored by the council, flags and emblems will not feature.

Cllr Gallagher believes their reading of the regulations is not correct: