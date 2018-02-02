Road Diversion lifted for Donegal v Galway League Game

Donegal County Council have informed Donegal GAA that the road works on the N13 this weekend will be lifted for the Donegal Galway game.

The road closure between Kilross and Stranolar at Tircallen will be in force from this evening (Friday) at 7pm.

The contractor will work around the clock to ensure that the culvert is fitted and the road is tarred prior to Sunday morning and it is hoped that the road will be fully re-opened on Sunday morning to allow for the diversions to be lifted and traffic to flow freely without restrictions on the road.

In a worst case scenario if the works are not completed by Sunday morning, the traffic coming from the south of the County and Galway will be permitted to travel on one lane of the road without restrictions (No traffic lights), whilst the diversion will remain in place for traffic coming from Letterkenny.

For traffic leaving the game in Letterkenny the diversion will be changed to allow traffic from the match to travel through without restriction and the diversion will be in place for traffic coming for the South of the County.

Donegal GAA will be in contact with Donegal County Council throughout the weekend. As of now, expect a small time delay, however NO restrictions will be in place for those travelling to the game from South of the County or Galway via Ballybofey