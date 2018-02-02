Night Night North West – Programme 3

Over the course of the series bring you 9 unique programmes all based on Irish Children’s Literature, you will hear stories about Giants, Sunbeams, A Happy Prince and even a little boy called Tom who refuses to wear shoes.

Tonights’s Stories are The Sunbeam Path and The Dolman Arch by Guest Reader and Author Marion Rose Mc Fadden and she is joined by the Senior Infant Pupils of Saint Mary’s and was recorded in Twin Towns Library, Stranorlar, Co. Donegal.

Night Night North West was produced, directed and presented by Alison Toomey and is a Real Films Production funded by Donegal County Council Library Service and The Broadcasting Authority of Ireland.

Listen to the third installment here…