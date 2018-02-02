Local firefighters hurt over decision to exclude them from 1916 commemorative medals

The Chairperson of Donegal County Council’s Environment and Emergency Services Committee has expressed his frustration over the continued denial of 1916 commemorative medals to firefighters across Ireland.

In 2016, serving members of front line emergency services across the island received medals to mark the centenary of the 1916 Rising, with the exception of the fire service.

Councillor Jack Murray has committed to continue highlighting the issue and says local firefighters have told of their deep hurt over the decision: