Global-reaching cyber security company launches in Letterkenny

A new global-reaching cyber security company has opened today in Letterkenny.

Cyber Risk Aware was launched today at the CoLab at LYIT, with an initial job creation of eight positions and plans to treble its workforce.

The company is designed to assess and reduce human cyber security risk through simulated phishing, cyber security assessments and awareness training.

Government Chief Whip Minister Joe McHugh speaking after today’s launch, says major companies locating in Donegal is evidence of how the county is set to grow in the months and years ahead: