DCC and OPW working in conjunction to tackle flooding and coastal erosion

Donegal County Council and the Office of Public Works have begun communicating about action and measures to be undertaken to prevent future flooding and coastal erosion at several locations in the county.

It’s understood the OPW has recommended that funding allocated last year for studies into coastal issues at Carrickfinn and Portnoo now proceed as planned, while the body has asked Donegal County Council to submit revised applications for risk management studies to be funded at Maghery and Magheraroarty.

Deputy Pearse Doherty says it’s significant that both bodies are working together: