108 Donegal patients have now had radiotherapy at Altnagelvin centre

It’s emerged that 108 Donegal patients have now received radiotherapy treatment at the new centre at Altnagelvin Hospital.

The figure was provided at a meeting in the hospital this morning between centre management, and Donegal Action for Cancer Care. DACC Chair Betty Holmes says at the end of November, the figure was just under 60, and the growth since then has been significant.

Betty Holmes says DACC have had some concerns about the Altnagelvin arrangement, but she says its success is to be welcomed…………..