Toland and Carr named on Ireland WU17 squad

Republic of Ireland Women’s Under-17 Head Coach Colin Bell has named a 20-player squad ahead of two friendly matches against Denmark.

The squad will include two Donegal players from the senior panel – Tyler Toland and Amy Boyle Carr.

The WU17s will welcome their opponents to the FAI National Training Centre for two games that will help the squad prepare for their UEFA European Championship Elite Round matches in March against Germany, Azerbaijan and Iceland.

The first game against Denmark takes place on Monday, February 5, and the second friendly match will happen on Thursday, February 8, with the players set to report for the camp on the Friday beforehand.

“It is going to be an important week for the squad as we prepare for our Elite Round fixtures,” said Bell.

“We came through the qualification phase with wins over Bosnia and Herzegovina, Greece and Romania, having not conceded a goal. It shows the quality we have in this young squad and I’m hoping to see even more improvement from the squad in these two friendly matches.

“Five players in the squad were also part of the senior squad for the friendly matches against Portugal and I’m hoping they can use their experience from spending time with the senior team to enhance the standard in training throughout the week.

“Denmark will provide quality opposition ahead of the Elite Round in March where we will need to be at our very best to progress past Germany, Iceland and Azerbaijan.”