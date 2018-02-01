‘Specific high risks’ identified at LUH in latest HIQA report

The health watchdog has published an overview report of its medication safety monitoring programme.

During the course of the inspections which were conducted at 34 hospitals nationwide, HIQA identified specific high risks in six hospitals which include Letterkenny University Hospital.

Risks were primarily identified in relation to the governance of medication safety and

were brought to the attention of the Senior Management Team at the Letterkenny University hospital at the time of inspection.

Subsequently, formal written notification of the identified risks was issued to the accountable person at the hospital within two working days of the inspections.

The Hospital was required to formally report back to HIQA with an action plan to reduce and effectively manage the risks identified within five working days of receipt of the written notification.

Details of the risks identified were included in the hospitals published medication safety inspection reports, along with copies of correspondence between HIQA and the hospitals.

A link to the full report can be viewed here:

https://www.hiqa.ie/reports-and-publications/key-reports-and-investigations/medication-safety-monitoring-programme