SF moves Island Fisheries bill in the Dail

Sinn Fein have moved their Island Fisheries (Heritage Licence) Bill, which they describe as an attempt to address the depopulation of Ireland’s offshore islands by giving local fishermen and women back the ability to make a living as they have traditionally done.

Representatives from island comunities were in the Public Gallery for the debate.

Proposing the bill, Sligo Leitrim and South Donegal TD Martin Kenny said such a move was recommended of the joint Oireachtas Committee on Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

He said the bill seeks to facilitate the continuation of traditional fishing practices on offshore islands………

However, Junior Minister Andrew Doyle told the Dail there are a number of problems with the bill, which is due to be voted on next week.

He said the key problem is it is not compatible with the Common Fisheries Policy………..