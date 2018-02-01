Seamus Coleman says thanks on a special night

Seamus Coleman has thanked Everton fans for giving him a “special night” that he “will always remember” after his memorable comeback performance in Wednesday’s 2-1 victory over Leicester City.

The Republic of Ireland captain was man-of-the-match in their win at at Goodison Park.

The Donegal native had been out for 10-months after suffering a double broken leg against Wales in the World Cup Qualifiers.

The right-back delivered an outstanding performance against the Foxes, playing the entire game and producing one of the highlights when, in injury-time, he somehow mustered the energy to run 80 yards that nearly created a goalscoring opportunity for Tom Davies.

Speaking on EvertonTV, Coleman revealed it was a special occasion – but admitted he had to manage his comeback carefully…