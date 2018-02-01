LYIT reach Trench Cup finals weekend – Aidy Glackin Reaction

The LYIT are through to the finals weekend of colleges GAA championship action.

The Letterkenny side won today at Hawkfield in Kildare beating the Army Cadets by 14 points.

Milford’s Darragh Black and Buncrana’s Darach O’Connor scored the goals in the 2-20 to 0-12 victory.

Michael Carroll hit 0-5 while Daire McDaid knocked over 0-6.

The finals weekend will be held at Santry in Dublin on the 16th & 17th February and the LYIT will play Mary Immaculate College Limerick in the semi final.

LYIT selector Aidy Glackin said the side put in a solid performance…