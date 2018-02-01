Investigation launched into sudden death of man in Derry

Detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the sudden death of a 56 year old man in Derry.

The man was admitted to hospital on the evening of Monday 29 January after he was discovered injured in the communal stairway of an Apartment block in Inniscarn Crescent shortly after 8pm.

The man did not recover from his injuries and died in hospital this morning.

A post mortem examination will take place in due course to determine the cause of death.

Detective Inspector Michael Winters said is appealing for anyone who was in the area of Inniscarn Crescent on Monday evening and who witnessed the man falling or anyone with any information about the incident to contact Detectives in Strand Road.