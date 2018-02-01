Donegal teachers engage in nationwide lunchtime TUI protest

A nationwide lunchtime Teachers Union of Ireland protest has ended.

The Teachers Union of Ireland protested today against pay inequality and said it is impossible to attract and retain young teachers.

Greg Hughes spoke to some participating teachers outside Finn Valley College who say it is important action is taken to allow future generations who choose to enter the profession, remain in Donegal rather than have to travel to other countries for better pay.

Seamus Ferry, member of Executive Board of teachers and Crona Kerr, Chair of the Donegal Branch of the TUI both voiced their concerns: