Cross-border searches carried out in connection with attempted murder in Aughnacloy

Two searches of properties have been carried out in the Tallaght area of Dublin this morning in connection with the attempted murder of an elderly woman in Co. Tyrone.

Gardai are helping the PSNI with their investigation after an 83 year old sustained serious injuries in Aughnacloy during a burglary on the 23rd of January.

Officers believed the attempted murder of the woman is linked to 3 other burglaries in the area.

A number of items were seized in todays operation.

On Friday the black Saab which it’s believed was used by the suspects was recovered in Dundalk.