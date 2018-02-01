Community Gardai numbers in Donegal down from 35 to 2

Latest figures released by the Government have revealed that the number of community Gardai in Donegal is down from 35 to just 2.

Donegal Senator Padriag MacLochlainn says this is a shocking revelation given community Gardai are a vital part of policing in the county.

Since 2011, community Gardai in Donegal has decreased by 33 and along with the closure of a number of Garda stations throughout the county and a dwindling number of Gardai, Senator MacLochlain says Donegal has been left with limited resources.

He says the Government is to be held responsible for the collapse of community policing: