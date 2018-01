A West Tyrone MLA is calling on those bringing forward a legal challenge against the A5 to withdraw it.

The Permanent Secretary of the Department for Infrastructure has confirmed that the Western Transport Corridor Scheme has been delayed until September 2018 due to the court action taken by the Alternative A5 Alliance.

This is only the latest in a string of delays encountered by the project.

MLA Daniel McCrossan says this is a project that is vital for the region: