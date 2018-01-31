Three Donegal supplies removed from RAL

The Environmental Protection Agency has announced that three Donegal water supplies have been removed from the Remedial Action List.

The Pettigo, Portnoo-Narin and Rathmullan supplies, affecting almost 1000 customers, have all been approved by the EPA following extensive treatment and upgrade works by Irish Water, in partnership with Donegal County Council.

Works are continuing on a further eight water supplies in the county with a view to having them removed from the RAL as soon as possible.

In Pettigo works to improve disinfection, operational and filtration systems have been completed to address treatment and management issues at the treatment plant.

While works to replace over four kilometers of troublesome water mains in the Narin, Portnoo, Dungloe and Lettermacaward areas are complete following an investment of over €970,000 by Irish Water, addressing THM issues in the Portnoo-Narin water supply, enabling its removal from the list by the EPA.

The third scheme is a quarterly update of the Rathmullan supply where residents and businesses are benefiting from a €0.5 million investment by the utility.

Eight Donegal water supplies remain on the RAL and Irish Water are currently upgrading or constructing three new plants to include a cryptosporidium barrier, at Glenties-Ardara, Owenteskna-Kilcar, and Letterkenny.