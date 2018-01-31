Police issue renewed appeal for information in connection to crash in which a 72 year old died

Police investigating a road traffic collision, that claimed the life of a 72 year old pedestrian, have issued a renewed appeal for information.

The crash happened on Saturday 13th January around 5pm on the A5 Omagh Road, between Garvaghy and Ballygawley, close to licensed premises.

Inspector Keir Kitt is appealing to anyone who was in the area around 5pm that Saturday or who has any information about the incident to come forward.

Police are also keen to hear from motorists who were on the Omagh Road around this time and who had a dash cam fitted to their vehicle.